Funko relocates, combines distribution centers in Washington to one in Arizon
Apr. 07, 2022 9:12 AM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has relocated its main U.S. distribution facility from several distribution centers in Washington to one distribution center in Arizona.
- The company is leasing a 958K-sq.-ft facility in Buckeye, Arizona, which will create over 300 jobs.
- Funko expects the facility, which will distribute the Funko portfolio of brands including Pop!, Paka Paka, GOLD, Loungefly, Funko Games and more, to be operational in April 2022.
- "Funko will provide hundreds of job opportunities to the residents, creating an opportunity to work closer to home will improve their quality of life, with a shorter commute and a career that pops.” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn.