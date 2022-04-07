Funko relocates, combines distribution centers in Washington to one in Arizon

Apr. 07, 2022 9:12 AM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has relocated its main U.S. distribution facility from several distribution centers in Washington to one distribution center in Arizona.
  • The company is leasing a 958K-sq.-ft facility in Buckeye, Arizona, which will create over 300 jobs.
  • Funko expects the facility, which will distribute the Funko portfolio of brands including Pop!, Paka Paka, GOLD, Loungefly, Funko Games and more, to be operational in April 2022.
  • "Funko will provide hundreds of job opportunities to the residents, creating an opportunity to work closer to home will improve their quality of life, with a shorter commute and a career that pops.” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn.
