BGC Partners' Sunrise performs block trade of Micro Bitcoin options from CME Group
Apr. 07, 2022 9:13 AM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP), CMEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP), through its Sunrise brand, on Thursday has executed its first block trade of Micro Bitcoin options offered by CME Group (NASDAQ:CME).
- Note that CME group (CME) in May debuted Micro Bitcoin futures in an effort to broaden access to the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
- BGCP said it has been active in multiple segments of the digital asset space since Q1, such as arranging transactions in options on listed ETFs and options on CME Group listed Bitcoin futures.
- "This trade marries our best-in-class technology, infrastructure, regulatory discipline, and global reach, said John Abularrage, who recently joined BGC as co-global head of Brokerage, CEO of the Americas. "It is consistent with our 4Q 2021 earnings announcement of BGC's intention to enter the digital asset universe. This trade not only signifies an important step in the evolution of a marketplace searching for a regulated crypto space – it signifies BGC in America is back."
- In the beginning of Nov. 2021, BGC Partners launched a digital exchange.