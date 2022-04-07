ADM promotes Vikram Luthar as Chief Financial Officer
Apr. 07, 2022 9:13 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ADM (NYSE:ADM) has appointed Vikram Luthar as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
- Luthar succeeds Ray G. Young, who has served as CFO since 2010 and has also served as the company’s Vice Chairman since February.
- Luthar joined ADM in 2004 as vice president and treasurer and has since served in a variety of senior-level positions.
- Prior to ADM, Luthar spent nearly a decade with General Motors in treasury and regional finance leadership positions.
