Cyxtera Technologies potential upside limited in a sale, analyst says

Apr. 07, 2022 1:18 PM ETCyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Server room data center - 3d rendering

pp76/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) may have limited upside in a potential takeover due to the company's lack of ownership of its data centers, according to Cowen. CYXT rose 5% after a report late Wednesday that the company was exploring its options.
  • Cyxtera's (CYXT) fair value is $14/share, Cowen's price target for the company, Cowen analyst Michael Elias, who has an outperform rating on the stock, wrote in a note.
  • Cyxtera was close to a sale to a private equity/infrastructure, though it failed to get done due to a disagreement over valuation, according to Elias. The valuation issue is likely connected to CYXT's lack of ownership of its data centers.
