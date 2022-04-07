Cyxtera Technologies potential upside limited in a sale, analyst says
Apr. 07, 2022 1:18 PM ETCyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) may have limited upside in a potential takeover due to the company's lack of ownership of its data centers, according to Cowen. CYXT rose 5% after a report late Wednesday that the company was exploring its options.
- Cyxtera's (CYXT) fair value is $14/share, Cowen's price target for the company, Cowen analyst Michael Elias, who has an outperform rating on the stock, wrote in a note.
- Cyxtera was close to a sale to a private equity/infrastructure, though it failed to get done due to a disagreement over valuation, according to Elias. The valuation issue is likely connected to CYXT's lack of ownership of its data centers.
