The Alkaline Water Company partners for on-premise health and fitness distribution
Apr. 07, 2022 9:22 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) enters into an agreement with Europa Sports Partners for the distribution of its Alkaline88® products to health and fitness venues around the country.
- “Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® is a perfect beverage choice for fitness-minded consumers before, during, or after their workout. That is why we are so pleased to partner with Europa Sports Partners for the distribution of our products to health and fitness venues across the United States. On-premise consumption is a huge driver of dollar volume for bottled water. Europa will allow us to make Alkaline88 available to fitness enthusiasts looking for Smooth Hydration® while visiting their favorite gyms, health food stores, and specialty supplement retailers. We’re initiating this relationship with a rollout in Gold’s Gyms and looking to quickly expand through Europa’s distribution network.” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO.
- Stock climbs 3.7% during pre-market.