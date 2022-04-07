Energy recovery awarded SWRO contracts totaling over $20M in the Gulf region
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) nabs multiple contract awards in the Gulf region totaling over $20M for its PX Pressure Exchanger energy recovery devices.
The orders are expected to be fulfilled by Q4 of 2023 and altogether, the desalination plants will be able to provide over one million cubic meters of water each day in this water-scarce region of the world.
The company estimates that the PXs supplied to these plants will prevent more than 424,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is equivalent to the amount of emissions from over 92,000 passenger cars.
On completion of the project, enough drinking water to fill over 400 Olympic swimming pools per day will be produced.
"Energy Recovery's reputation for producing dependable products is one of the main reasons why customers trust our PX to perform even under harsh conditions, bringing down the costs and energy consumption of what was once an highly energy intensive process. The performance of our technology remains reliable, repeatable, and predictable, allowing us to contract approximately 12 million cubic meters of installed capacity across the region." said said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water.
