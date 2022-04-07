NetApp to acquire Instaclustr
Apr. 07, 2022 9:25 AM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to acquire Instaclustr, a leading platform provider of fully managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service.
- The addition will bring management, monitoring and optimization for storage, compute and data together with fully managed application services to provide customers a platform for cloud applications from the datacenter to the public cloud.
- The acquisition of Instaclustr builds on a series of strategic acquisitions made by NetApp to deliver a leading best-of-suite platform for CloudOps.
- The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.
- "Instaclustr will be a significant addition to our Spot by NetApp portfolio, solving common challenges of cloud complexity, cost overruns, single vendor lock-in, and customers’ lack of internal technical resources. The acquisition marks a critical advancement in our strategy to run application driven platforms and infrastructures," said Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Cloud Services at NetApp.