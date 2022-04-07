NetApp to acquire Instaclustr

Apr. 07, 2022 9:25 AM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to acquire Instaclustr, a leading platform provider of fully managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service.
  • The addition will bring management, monitoring and optimization for storage, compute and data together with fully managed application services to provide customers a platform for cloud applications from the datacenter to the public cloud.
  • The acquisition of Instaclustr builds on a series of strategic acquisitions made by NetApp to deliver a leading best-of-suite platform for CloudOps.
  • The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.
  • "Instaclustr will be a significant addition to our Spot by NetApp portfolio, solving common challenges of cloud complexity, cost overruns, single vendor lock-in, and customers’ lack of internal technical resources. The acquisition marks a critical advancement in our strategy to run application driven platforms and infrastructures," said Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Cloud Services at NetApp.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.