Regeneron, Sanofi win EU approval for Dupixent in younger children with asthma
Apr. 07, 2022 9:27 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The European Union (EU) has expanded the approval of Dupixent, allowing its use as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma in certain patients aged 6 to 11 years, the developers, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced on Thursday.
- Accordingly, the interleukin inhibitor is indicated in the region for children whose severe asthma with type 2 inflammation is marked by certain biological indicators and whose disease was not adequately controlled with corticosteroids and another agent as maintenance therapy.
- The EU decision was based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 VOYAGE trial, which was designed to evaluate Dupixent with standard of care in 408 children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.
- Dupixent is a monoclonal antibody designed using Regeneron's (REGN) VelocImmune technology. The U.S. company co-develops it with France-based Sanofi (SNY) under a global collaboration agreement.
The subcutaneous injection generated $6.2 billion net sales in 2021 indicating ~53% YoY growth.