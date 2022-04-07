Ideanomics to add EV experience center in New Jersey
Apr. 07, 2022 9:28 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) plans to add a 48,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art EV experience center and manufacturing facility in New Jersey, U.S.
- The first-ever Ideanomics Experience Center will feature over 4,000 sq ft of showroom space displaying the company's range of commercial electrification solutions, including WAVE, Solectrac, U.S. Hybrid, and Ideanomics' investments in Energica and PEA.
- The additional 44,000 sq ft of space will be dedicated to assembly, engineering, product development and production
- Expected to be operational by the end of 2022, the facility will support product development and scalable production of new and existing products across its range of electrification solutions.
- The facility is also expected to bring between 75 and 100 jobs to the state of New Jersey.
- On Wednesday (Apr 06), Ideanomics' subsidiary WAVE announced plans to expand Utah facility to meet growing demand for high-power wireless vehicle charging