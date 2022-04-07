Shell (NYSE:SHEL) put out a press release previewing Q1 earnings Thursday, and detailing key volume and margin impacts for the quarter. Unlike the Q4 preview, Thursday's release struck a relatively upbeat tone:

Trading - LNG trading is "expected to be higher compared to the fourth quarter," after the fourth quarter was "expected to be significantly higher" than Q3 results; meanwhile, oil trading is "expected to be significantly higher than Q4 results."

Refining margin - the Company said refining margins came in at $10.2/b during Q1, further noting that 2021 margins averaged $4.8/b, with Q4 at $6.6/b.

Production - Shell (SHEL) will be changing segment accounting in 2022, making segment-level production difficult; however, consolidated production will be ~2,860mboe/d, broadly in-line with guidance provided alongside Q4 results.

Cash flow - management said the impact of increasing prices on inventory led to a working capital cash outflow of $7.0b, they also noted that quarter-end prices could impact hedging outflows.

Chemicals - chemicals profits are expected to be flat sequentially, after the company posted historically weak Q4 chemicals results.

Shell (SHEL) has not been shy about flagging bad news in quarter-end press releases. Although the chemicals and working capital updates are perhaps worse than expected, the positive trading and refining news should be well received. Particularly following the Exxon (XOM) 8K, which pointed to falling downstream earnings in Q1.