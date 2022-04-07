AITX's subsidiary receives multiple ROSA order

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices has received an order for 4 ROSA security robots from one of the largest privately held energy companies in the US.
  • ROSA’s ability to detect and autonomously deter trespassing will help eliminate this dangerous nuisance plus, the client is excited that ROSA can also deliver positive, welcoming messages to employees and visitors during the day.
  • Sigler estimates that the deployment of the 4 ROSA units will save the end user over $150K/year when compared to the cost of employing traditional security guard services.
  • “A large property, no security guards in the vicinity, and ROSA’s capabilities to deter trespassing. All this and saving the client a great deal of money. That’s the value RAD delivers, that’s the business we are in,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.