AITX's subsidiary receives multiple ROSA order
Apr. 07, 2022 9:33 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices has received an order for 4 ROSA security robots from one of the largest privately held energy companies in the US.
- ROSA’s ability to detect and autonomously deter trespassing will help eliminate this dangerous nuisance plus, the client is excited that ROSA can also deliver positive, welcoming messages to employees and visitors during the day.
- Sigler estimates that the deployment of the 4 ROSA units will save the end user over $150K/year when compared to the cost of employing traditional security guard services.
- “A large property, no security guards in the vicinity, and ROSA’s capabilities to deter trespassing. All this and saving the client a great deal of money. That’s the value RAD delivers, that’s the business we are in,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX.