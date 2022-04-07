Conagra Brands slips after cutting profit guidance amid inflation pressure

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) fell 0.75% in early Thursday trading after the consumer packaged goods company lowered its full-year EPS forecast to $2.35 vs. $2.50 prior and $2.42 consensus. Adjusted operating margin is seen coming in at 14.5% of sales vs. a prior view for 15.5%.

During FQ3, organic sales increased 6% for CAG driven by a 8.6% improvement in price/mix, which was partially offset by a 2.6% decrease in volume. The volume decrease was said to be primarily a result of the elasticity impact from inflation-driven pricing actions, although the elasticity impact was favorable to expectations.

The company said it experienced higher-than-expected cost pressures as the quarter progressed and anticipates those pressures will continue into FQ4, particularly in certain categories of frozen, refrigerated, and snacks businesses.

CAG noted that consumer demand has remained strong in the face of its pricing actions to date, but said there will continue to be a lag between the timing of the incremental inflation and the benefits of our mitigating actions.

After sizing up the earnings report, Bank of America kept a Neutral rating and $36 price objective on CAG. The PO is based on a 14X target multiple off 2023 estimates, which is below packaged food peers as cost inflation pressures margins in the near term and sustainability of sales momentum remains unclear to the firm. Meanwhile, JPMorgan said the profit guidance cut was not a surprise and kept a Neutral stance on the stock.

