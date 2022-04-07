System1 rises 17% on heavier than normal volume following Q4 earnings
Apr. 07, 2022 9:40 AM ETSystem1, Inc. (SST)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- System1 (NYSE:SST) shares rose sharply on Thursday, a few days after the global marketing research and effectiveness company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- On Monday, System1 said fourth-quarter revenue was up 48% year-over-year to $239 million and net income came in at $31 million, up $24 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 65% year-over-year $37 million.
- System1 (SST) shares rose more than 24% to $24.90 on heavier than normal volume. Shortly after the start of trading, more than 1.3 million shares had changed hands.
- For comparison purposes, the average daily volume for the entire day is approximately 1.3 million shares.
- In addition to beating earnings estimates, System1 (SST) said it expects 2022 revenues to come in at $1 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $174 million.
- In March, System1 (SST) said it purchased NextGen Shopping's CouponFollow for up to $115 million to accelerate System1’s e-commerce efforts.