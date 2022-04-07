iQSTEL expects 37% growth in Q1 revenue to $19.3M
Apr. 07, 2022 9:43 AM ETiQSTEL Inc. (IQST)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- iQSTEL's (OTCQB:IQST) CEO Leandro Iglesias provides update on Nasdaq uplisting objective and 2022 FY revenue forecast of $90M.
- Company estimates revenue reaching $19.3M, 37% increase over the $14.2M reported in for the same period the previous year.
- latest shareholder letter update reporting on the company’s progress in advancing on its
- CEO comments: ''We continue to improve operational efficiencies to affect profit improvements. Our ongoing cost reductions in our Telecom Division achieved by taking advantage of operational synergies are not only improving profitability but resulting in service delivery improvements and increased customer satisfaction.''
- Buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'iQSTEL Readies For Nasdaq Listing Bid'