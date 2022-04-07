JPMorgan Chase with EVgo support to install EV charging stations at select U.S. branches

Apr. 07, 2022

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in partnership with EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) will pilot public fast electric vehicle charging stations across 50 of its U.S. branches beginning this summer.
  • The bank expects to have all stations available for use by the summer of 2023.
  • It targets to expand on-site solar power to ~400 additional branches by 2022 end; until date, it has added solar installations at 350+ branches with a few additional projects underway.
  • Fast chargers will be installed at select Chase branch locations in states like California, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.
  • Charging stations at branches bring added convenience to customers, allowing them to set up a meeting with a banker and conduct their banking needs while charging their cars.
