Minerva gets FDA meeting minutes on its treatment for negative symptoms in schizophrenia
Apr. 07, 2022 9:49 AM ETMinerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) has received the official meeting minutes from the March type C meeting with the U.S. FDA regarding the development of the company's compound roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia.
- The meeting's primary purpose was for Minerva to seek the FDA’s agreement on the use of roluperidone as monotherapy to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia in the subgroup of patients with moderate to severe negative symptoms and stable positive symptoms.
- FDA's Division of Psychiatry restated its position indicating that a marketing application was highly unlikely to be filed.
- The Division advised that several important and substantial concerns remain including the applicability of the results of the Phase 2b study conducted in Europe to the U.S. population and whether the use of roluperidone interferes with the efficacy of antipsychotics.
- The Division suggested that there may be a way to address its concerns through additional data.
- NERV shares +4.6% to $0.91 in early trade on Thursday.