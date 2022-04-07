St. Louis Fed's Bullard says Fed is behind the curve, the question is by how much

The Federal Reserve clearly needs to raise its key interest rate to slow inflation, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said at a speech at the University of Missouri on Thursday. How much the central bank needs to hike its policy rate will depend on how policymakers calculate what the preferred rate should be, he added.

Like other Fed officials, Bullard also said the policymakers are set to start reducing the size of its almost $9T balance sheet at an upcoming meeting.

"Even being generous in interpretation, we're still behind the curve," he said. Note that the Federal Reserve boosted its policy rate from near zero to 0.25-0.5% in March, its first hike since 2018.

The policy rate is only at about a third of one percent, and using a Taylor-type rule, the policy rate should be at about 3.5%, he calculated. "One concludes that the current policy rate is too low by about 300 basis points," Bullard said. That interpretation, though doesn't take into account the credibility of the Fed and its forward guidance.

"The difference between today and the 1970s is that central banks have a lot more credibility," Bullard said. After Paul Volcker came in and raised rates to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve gained more credibility, he said.

"In light of the forward guidance that has been given by the Fed since the fourth quarter 2021, the 2-year Treasury yield may provide a better representation of where Fed policy is likely to be in the near future," he said.

The value of the 2-year Treasury yield as of April 4 was 2.43%, about 100 bps shy of the rate recommended rate, Bullard calculated.

One risk is that higher inflation expectations gets embedded in the economy.

10-year Treasury yield may be somewhat depressed due to several factors, including the Ukraine-Russia war.

Bullard observed that the yield curve has un-inverted in the last couple of days. Running off the balance sheet should ease pressure on the long-end of the curve, he added.

On Tuesday, the FOMC minutes showed that the policymakers expect to reduce the Fed's balance sheet by $95B per month, which could start as soon as the May meeting.