HTG expands features of Proprietary HTG EdgeSeq Technology
Apr. 07, 2022 9:58 AM ETHTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM +18.8%) has announced that it has improved the sample preparation protocol for its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay so that it is now harmonized with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
- The harmonized protocol is designed to enable customers to process a single sample with HTG’s nearly 20,000 gene mRNA and 2,000+ miRNA transcriptome panels using a single sample lysate.
- “Harmonization of our mRNA and miRNA workflows should facilitate the generation of more robust multiomic mRNA and miRNA expression analysis while furthering the value proposition of our HTG EdgeSeq technology as a tissue-preserving gene expression profiling technology,” said Dr. Marian Navratil, HTG’s Senior Vice President of R&D.
- “We believe HTG now offers the only solution enabling extraction-free full transcriptomic profiling, both mRNA and miRNA, from a single tissue section,” said Byron Lawson, HTG’s Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.