Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) said Thursday that the European Commission selected Dow's Accutrace Plus Fuel Marker as the new common fiscal marker for tax rebated fuels in the European Union.

Dow says its patented fuel marker technology helps prevent tax losses from common illegal removal techniques and supports fuel fraud prevention programs.

The company said the EC's assessment results showed the Accutrace product "provides unique resilience to the most common illegal removal techniques, outperforming alternative technologies including the incumbent Euromarker."

