Dow's Accutrace Plus Fuel Marker named new EU common fiscal marker

Apr. 07, 2022 9:59 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Dow Chemical Reported To Be In Merger Talks With DuPont

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) said Thursday that the European Commission selected Dow's Accutrace Plus Fuel Marker as the new common fiscal marker for tax rebated fuels in the European Union.

Dow says its patented fuel marker technology helps prevent tax losses from common illegal removal techniques and supports fuel fraud prevention programs.

The company said the EC's assessment results showed the Accutrace product "provides unique resilience to the most common illegal removal techniques, outperforming alternative technologies including the incumbent Euromarker."

Dow has been turning in solid earnings growth, its valuation is quite low and the dividend yield is 4.8%, Geoff Considine writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.