JMP analyst Devin Ryan has upgraded LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Market Outperform from Market Perform on the basis of interest rate normalization, according to a note written to clients Thursday.

Established a price target of $242 per share, implying 31% upside from Wednesday's close, derived from ~16x multiple on 2023 estimated EPS, the note read. Wall Street Analysts also view LPLA as a Buy (6 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 4 Hold), though SA's Quant Rating screens the stock with a Hold.

The positive coverage reflects "the market’s current base case scenario that interest rates will normalize faster than anticipated heading into the year," Ryan wrote, adding "will further benefit as the customer cash mix moves back toward equilibrium (less overflow and increased fixed duration), also accelerating capital return potential."

On a macro level, investment banking activity has pulled back substantially over the past year amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Given the softening backdrop, the analyst has reduced Q1 estimates on 16 financial stocks, including LPL Financial (LPLA), Morgan Stanley (MS), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Raymond James (NYSE:RJF), Stifel Financial (SF), Cowen (COWN), Piper Sandler (PIPR), Evercore (EVR) and Houlihan Lokey (HLI). The median reduction to estimates for these firms is 13%.

With interest rates skyrocketing off historically low levels in the wake of surging inflation, Ryan has increased 2022 estimates for a handful of rate sensitive firms, including Charles Schwab (SCHW), Raymond James (RJF) and LPL Financial (LPLA), according to the note. With regards to LPLA, seven analysts see its full-year EPS climbing more than 50% Y/Y to $8.47.

Previously, (March 17) LPL Financial advisory and brokerage assets slipped 1.1% in February.