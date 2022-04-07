HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares jumped sharply on Thursday after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) disclosed that it had purchased a $4.2 billion stake in the PC maker, owning 11.4% of the company, something that received praise from Wall Street.

Evercore ISI tech analyst Amit Daryanani said the move from Berkshire and its leader, Warren Buffett was a "positive," as it "validates HPQ's strategy/deep value."

HP (HPQ) shares rose more than 17% to $40.97 in early trading on Thursday.

More than 29.5 million shares changed hands 30 minutes into trading, more than twice its average daily volume.

HP (HPQ) applauded the move, saying in a statement that "Berkshire Hathaway is one of the world's most respected investors and we welcome them as an investor."

Daryanani also noted that HP is "attractively" valued at current levels, trading at roughly 7 to 8 times earnings and it has a 13% to 14% free cash flow yield. The Enrique Lores-led company also has one of the largest share buyback programs of companies that Daryanani covers, so Berkshire's involvement "makes sense."

Last month, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP (HPQ) and Dell Technologies (DELL), in addition to cutting their price targets, citing a cut to the firm's forecast for PC sales.