AutoNation attracts bull rating from JPMorgan on attractive long-term upside

JPMorgan turned constructive on AutoNation (AN -0.7%) with an upgrade to an Overweight rating after having the auto retailer slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Rajat Gupta and team believe AN’s best-in-class balance sheet optionality coupled with a recent pullback in shares makes the stock attractive in relation to peers. The firm expects incremental visibility around the new CEO's long-term vision and targets as well as further color on AN's digital strategy to drive upwards revisions to forward estimates.

"We commend AN on its strategy to build an integrated, brand-centric approach to auto retail via a cohesive experience that spreads across multiple automotive segments, including core franchised locations, exclusive used retail dealerships, branded parts & accessories, and digital channels, as well as indirectly via auctions. We note, longer term, building the AN brand should establish an improved trade-in pipeline, improving customer retention and likely delivering higher-margin branded F&I and parts & service sales outside of the traditional physical vehicle transaction."

The firm assigned a price target of $130 to AutoNation (NYSE:AN) vs. the average analyst price target of $148.30 and 52-week trading range of $88.32 to $133.48.