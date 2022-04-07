Accolade initiated at neutral at Guggenheim citing lack of profitability

  • Guggenheim has initiated coverage of employee health benefits support provider Accolade with a neutral rating as the company will not be profitable until fiscal year 2025.
  • The firm does not have a price target.
  • Analyst Sandy Draper said that the company's offerings of personalized, data-driven, and value-based services "target the broken and inefficient aspects of healthcare."
  • And while an expansion into expert medical opinion and virtual primary care expanded their total addressable market from $24B to $216B, Draper noted that technology and distribution investments have led to EBITDA losses and increased cash burn.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Busted IPO Forum recently called Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) a hold.
