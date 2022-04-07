Dividend ETFs re-emerge as safe haven amid volatile markets

Weary market participants may turn their eyes to dividend exchange traded funds as a source of safety as Wall Street has suffered through massive swings so far in 2022.

Dividend ETFs may offer a layer of protection amid increased volatility for the major U.S. equity indices. Headliners in this category include: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) and iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

The five funds, which cumulatively represent $185B of assets under management, have each outperformed most of the benchmark indices in 2022.

DVY leads the way among this group, representing the only fund among those mentioned that shows a net positive performance in 2022. DVY also provides investors with the top dividend yield at 2.92%. The major knock on DVY though is the fact that the fund is attached to an expensive 0.38% expense ratio. The four other funds come with a sub 0.08% expense ratio.

Year-to-date price action: VIG -6.2%, VYM -0.1%, SCHD -2.6%, DGRO -4.8%, DVY +3.9%.

For greater insight into each fund and how they stack up against each other, see Seeking Alpha’s quantitative metrics on each exchange traded fund.

The focus on dividend funds has intensified in 2022 amid wide swings in the major averages. Stocks dropped early in the year, followed by a rebound in mid-March that brought the indices to multi-month highs towards the end of the month.

However, stocks have turned lower again lately. Investors have now watched the S&P 500 (SP500) close back below its 200-day moving average and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) drop more than 2% in consecutive sessions.

For evidence of the popularity of dividend funds, SCHD has generated a lot of attention during Q1, pulling in more capital than funds tied to the three major U.S. equity indices.