BlackBerry reaches $165 million settlement agreement on fraud suit
Apr. 07, 2022 10:15 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BlackBerry (BB -2.2%) has come to an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit from 2013 claiming that it defrauded shareholders.
- Plaintiffs in Pearlstein v. Blackberry Limited, et al. had claimed the company defrauded them by inflating the success and profitability of the now-discontinued BlackBerry 10 smartphone, which never developed traction against popular iPhone and Android models.
- As previously reported, BlackBerry and the plaintiffs had asked the district judge to adjourn a planned trial so they could negotiate.
- Now the settlement agreement contemplates a cash payment of $165 million to settle claims on behalf of all people who acquired BlackBerry shares on Nasdaq between March 28, 2013, and Sept. 20, 2013.
- "While BlackBerry believes that the allegations in the case were without merit, it also believes that eliminating the distraction, expense and risk of continued litigation is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders," the company says.
- It expects the $165 million will be incorporated into its results for the quarter ending May 31.