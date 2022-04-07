CDB Aviation signs new sale and leaseback agreement with Volaris for five airbus aircraft

Volaris A321 at Mexico City Intl. Airport

Victor Ambriz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing announced that the lessor entered into a new sale and leaseback agreement with its existing customer, Volaris (VLRS -0.6%) for a fleet of five Airbus aircraft, encompassing two A320neos and three A321neos.
  • The new agreement brings the number of CDB Aviation aircraft on lease to Volaris to a total of thirteen aircraft.
  • Four of the aircraft were already delivered and the further nine will be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • “We are thrilled to be deepening our ongoing collaboration with the Volaris team in support of efforts to bolster their leadership position in the Mexican domestic market and execute on an aggressive strategy of growth and strong operational performance,” asserted Luís da Silva, CDB Aviation Head of Commercial, Americas.
  • Strong Buy commentary on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Volaris: Best-Performing Airline In 2021, And Still Significantly Undervalued'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.