Mortgage rates continue moving higher on the 4% curve, fastest pace since 1994
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.72% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Apr. 7, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 4.67%; higher than 3.13% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "Mortgage rates have increased 1.5 percentage points over the last three months alone, the fastest three-month rise since May of 1994. The increase in mortgage rates has softened purchase activity such that the monthly payment for those looking to buy a home has risen by at least 20 percent from a year ago," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.91% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.83% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.42%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.50% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.92%.
- Black Knight's Optimal Blue OBMMI pricing engine, which considers refis and data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, reported that rates on Wednesday averaged 5.05%, up about 25 basis points from a week prior.
- The central bank indicates that it will raise interest rates another six times this year and several more in 2023 to control inflation, which reached the highest level in 40 years in February, at 7.9%.
- National inventory of active listings declined by 18.9% over the last year in March, according to Realtor.com; March national median listing price for active listings was $405K (+13.5% Y/Y); it is 26.5% higher from March 2020.
- Homebuilding stocks: (DHI), (LEN), (TOL), (BLD), (NVR)
- In a recent Credit Suisse report, homebuilding stocks like (KBH), (PHM) were initiated at Outperform.
- ETFs Watch: (XHB), (HOMZ), (REM), (REZ)