The New York Times (NYT -0.9%) is changing up its newsroom approach to Twitter (TWTR -2.5%), with a memo from Executive Editor Dean Baquet setting up a "reset" for editorial staffers, according to media reports.

Baquet cites several reasons, including relying too much on Twitter as a reporting/feedback tool; broad focus on Twitter reaction "to the detriment of our mission and independence"; and damaging off-the-cuff responses on the short-response platform. "And for too many of you, your experience of Twitter is shaped by harassment and attacks," he writes.

Baquet says maintaining a Twitter presence is "now purely optional for Times journalists" and the newspaper will support anyone who steps away from the platform. It had previously counted on its journalists to maintain an online presence.

For those staying on, the paper is encouraging them to "meaningfully reduce how much time you're spending on the platform, tweeting or scrolling, in relation to other parts of your job." Meanwhile, as for sourcing, Twitter should be "only one input out of many."

Twitter's key news lately is the arrival of its new biggest shareholder, Tesla chief Elon Musk, who has agitated for changing Twitter policy - and, connected or not, Twitter is testing a Musk-favorite feature in an edit button.