Defence Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for vaccine platform technology
Apr. 07, 2022 10:46 AM ETDefence Therapeutics Inc. (DTCFF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Defence Therapeutics (OTCPK:DTCFF) said the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had granted a patent number to its vaccine platform technology for the treatment and prevention of a wide range of cancers and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
- The patent number '717 will provide protection for Defence's vaccine platform that can be used virtually in any cell-based or protein subunit vaccine.
- The company said the patent was allowed by the USPTO within an expedient three months without any substantive amendments.
- The vaccine platform uses components of Defence's Accum technology.