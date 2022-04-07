Defence Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for vaccine platform technology

Apr. 07, 2022 10:46 AM ETDefence Therapeutics Inc. (DTCFF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Vaccine production in a pharmaceutical factory

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • Defence Therapeutics (OTCPK:DTCFF) said the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had granted a patent number to its vaccine platform technology for the treatment and prevention of a wide range of cancers and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
  • The patent number '717 will provide protection for Defence's vaccine platform that can be used virtually in any cell-based or protein subunit vaccine. 
  • The company said the patent was allowed by the USPTO within an expedient three months without any substantive amendments.
  • The vaccine platform uses components of Defence's Accum  technology. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.