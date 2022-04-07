Hill International bags five-year contract to support TxDOT’s statewide alternative delivery program

  • Texas Department of Transportation awards a five-year contract to Hill International (HIL +0.4%) to provide Program Management Consultant services to support TxDOT’s Alternative Delivery Division with management of the Department’s Alternative Delivery Program goals for design & construction and operations & maintenance.
  • “Infrastructure of all types is the backbone of Hill’s business. This is especially true of projects utilizing design-build, CM-at-risk, and other alternative delivery methods. This contract provides us with another opportunity to showcase our skills in helping our infrastructure clients realize the potential cost and schedule benefits of these methods while minimizing the associated risks.” says Hill CEO Raouf Ghali.
