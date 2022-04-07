Origin Agritech (SEED +15.3%) skyrockets as much as 33% after saying Thursday it agreed to sell 50K metric tons of its new, nutritionally enhanced corn to two feedstock companies.

Origin Agritech said its enhanced corn reduces the need for expensive additives such as soybean meal for feedstock companies, and thus doubles their margins.

The company said is contract growing 50K metric tons of the corn in Xinjiang, with a potential sale price of ~3,000 RMB/ton, or 150M RMB in total, based on current market prices for corn.

The company also said it is evaluating the impact of the purchase agreement and may soon update financial guidance.

Earlier this year, Origin Agritech estimated at least 300% growth in revenues to 150M RMB in FY 2022.