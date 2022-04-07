Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak downgraded Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Underperform and upgraded PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Outperform on Thursday, amid a backdrop of expected lower fees from M&A through 2023 for small to mid-sized brokers and independent M&A firms.

Lazard (LAZ) stock is falling 1.5% in Thursday morning trading, while PJT (PJT) is off 0.2%.

He lowered Wolfe's 2023 EPS estimates to reflect updated fee pool analysis, which implies an 8% annual decline in the M&A fee pool through 2023 due to weaker GDP growth. "We see negative revisions weighing on shares in the near term," Chubak wrote in a note to clients.

Still, there are a wide range of potential outcomes. If the macroeconomic environment stabilizes, investment banking activity could recover quickly, "which would likely get these stocks working as our recent buy-side survey suggests sentiment is very poor."

Thus, Chubak favors a bar-bell strategy. He prefers names with more emphasis on sponsor/U.S. M&A that are pricing in a higher probability of recession or more countercyclical revenue streams, prompting his upgrade of PJT Partners (PJT) to Outperform.

He downgrades Lazard (LAZ) to Underperform due to persistent outflows in LAM/greater recessionary risk in Europe.

He identifies three pair trades starting with long Evercore (EVR) vs. Lazard (LAZ), followed by long Stifel Financial (SF) vs. Piper Sandler (PIPR) and long PJT Partners (PJT) vs. Houlihan Lokey (HLI).

Lazard (LAZ) has a Quant rating of Sell as does PJT Partners (PJT).

