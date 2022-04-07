Walmart (WMT -0.0%) is looking to keep stocked with long-haul truck drivers with pay raises and a new 12-week training program out of Sanger, Texas and Dover, Delaware.

The program sets up current supply chain associates to earn a commercial driver’s license and join the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) fleet after completing the requirements.

New truck drivers will now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the retail giant after previously making an average of $87,500 over the course of their first year of driving.

The national shortage of truck drivers predates the pandemic due in part to a greater focus on health issues. Walmart (WMT) became more aggressive early in 2019 to make sure its fleet had enough drivers, but is still facing shortfalls.

Walmart (WMT) has about 12,000 truck drivers in its workforce, but needs more with e-commerce sales continuing to grow at a brisk pace.

Shares of Walmart (WMT) have had a strong run in 2022, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, broad retail ETF and rivals like Target and Costco.