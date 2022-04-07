Tonix Pharma rises on starting late-stage trial of fibromyalgia drug candidate
Apr. 07, 2022 11:06 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Drug developer Tonix Pharma (TNXP +10.3%) stock rose after it said the first patient was enrolled in the Phase 3 Resilient study of its drug, TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg tablet, to treat fibromyalgia.
- The company’s drug TNX-102 SL is taken daily at bedtime for the management of fibromyalgia.
- Results from planned interim analysis is expected in the first quarter of 2023.
- The company said a positive result from Resilient study along with results from previous positive Phase 3 Study, dubbed Relief, could support submission of a New Drug Application.
- Fibromyalgia is a pain disorder characterized by chronic widespread pain, non-restorative sleep, fatigue, and impaired cognition.
- In March, the company had said that its Phase 3 RALLY study for TNX-102 in fibromyalgia did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.