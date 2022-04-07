Teladoc initiated at buy at Guggenheim on move to more digital health interactions
Apr. 07, 2022 11:13 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Guggenheim has initiated virtual healthcare provider Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) with a buy calling the company "the market leader in digital health."
- The firm has a $96 price target on shares (~42% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Sandy Draper said that access to healthcare is moving more towards digital interactions, and while COVID-19 led to a short-term upswing in utilization, it also led to a shift to greater adoption in the long term.
- While Draper noted that the stock has declined over the last year amid concerns of slower utilization and membership growth, she added that growth in revenue per customer should offset the slower membership growth.
- Teladoc (TDOC) will "be able to deliver 25-30% revenue growth through 2024 and 20+% growth longer term," he added.
