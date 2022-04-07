New ProShares ETF helps investors capitalize on global supply chain issues

Apr. 07, 2022 11:26 AM ETProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL), SEA, UPS, CPCSX, FDX, CHRWBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Global travel via cargo train, container ship, air

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

ProShares has unveiled a new ETF focused on supply chain and logistics, a thematic fund that could provide an investment vehicle for playing the ongoing supply chain tangles that have emerged since the pandemic.

The new fund is called the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL), the latest thematic ETF from the firm. SUPL intends to provide exposure to global logistics and technology companies. As pressure mounts on the global supply chain, SUPL plans to capitalize on stocks that are favored to excel in the transforming environment.

“The pandemic didn’t just highlight the crisis facing the global supply chain, it identified a ripe opportunity to invest in the companies striving to provide real solutions and embrace new technologies that may revolutionize global trade,” said Michael L. Sapir, ProShares founder and CEO. “SUPL may provide investors with exposure to the companies contributing to this long-term transformation.”

SUPL is built up of 40 stocks that are involved in the shipping, railroad, air cargo, trucking, logistics, technology and brokerage companies that support the worldwide supply chain.

ProShares’ latest fund is led by Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) weighted at 5.53% but also has key holdings in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), CSX Corporation (CSX), FedEx (FDX), and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW).

This industrial sector fund also has a 0.58% expense ratio and will defiantly find itself competing alongside the Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA), which started trading back in January of this year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.