U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes that a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies is necessary to reduce risks and fraud surrounding the decentralized space, she said in a prepared speech at American University’s Kogod School of Business Center for Innovation.

“Our regulatory frameworks should be designed to support responsible innovation while managing risks -- especially those that could disrupt the financial system and economy,” Yellen explained.

As traditional financial institutions become more involved with blockchain-based digital assets, Yellen stressed that the government should support and "ensure responsible innovation" by forming "tech neutral" regulations, though “that process should be guided by the risks associated with the services provided to households and businesses, not the underlying technology,” she said.

Speaking to crypto price volatility, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other digital tokens "have been quite volatile, which has inhibited their widespread use in payments," Yellen said, adding that cryptos carry high fees and slower processing times than those linked with other forms of payment. However, stablecoins or central bank digital currencies "could succeed at being more widely used as a means of exchange, raising potential benefits and risks." On Monday, the U.K.'s finance ministry had outlined proposals to regulate stablecoins, or virtual tokens pegged to a more stable asset, as a means of payment.

Furthermore, the Treasury over the next six months will team up with the White House and other agencies to "produce foundational reports and recommendations related to these objectives," Yellen said.

Yellen's first major speech on digital assets came after President Joe Biden's executive order in March, directing a slew of federal agencies, including the Treasury, to examine the potential benefits and risks of cryptos.

In mid-July, 2021, Janet Yellen wanted to hold a meeting with regulators to discuss stablecoins' benefits and risks.