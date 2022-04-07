Microstrategy's Saylor says he's more bullish than ever on bitcoin
Apr. 07, 2022 By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor said that he's more bullish than ever on bitcoin.
- Saylor is speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference at the Miami Beach convention center.
- "The momentum is clearly behind bitcoin," Saylor told the conference.
- He added that the regulatory future for bitcoin is "bright."
- "People are going to wake up and realize, holy crap, this stuff is really going to change he world," Saylor said when talking the the Lightning network and its potential.
- Ark Investment's Cathie Wood was also positive on bitcoin, especially with Gary Gensler as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- "I think we have someone at the SEC who is behind bitcoin," Wood told the conference attendees.
- Wood said that institutional adoption appears to be coming, it's still relatively slow.
- "It’s improved, but it's a long way from being fully embraced," Wood added.
- Saylor concluded the presentation with "My last point is, you don't sell your bitcoin."