Microstrategy's Saylor says he's more bullish than ever on bitcoin

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor said that he's more bullish than ever on bitcoin.
  • Saylor is speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference at the Miami Beach convention center.
  • "The momentum is clearly behind bitcoin," Saylor told the conference.
  • He added that the regulatory future for bitcoin is "bright."
  • "People are going to wake up and realize, holy crap, this stuff is really going to change he world," Saylor said when talking the the Lightning network and its potential.
  • Ark Investment's Cathie Wood was also positive on bitcoin, especially with Gary Gensler as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • "I think we have someone at the SEC who is behind bitcoin," Wood told the conference attendees.
  • Wood said that institutional adoption appears to be coming, it's still relatively slow.
  • "It’s improved, but it's a long way from being fully embraced," Wood added.
  • Saylor concluded the presentation with "My last point is, you don't sell your bitcoin."
