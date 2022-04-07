Iran to collect $7b in sign that nuclear deal could be moving forward
Apr. 07, 2022 11:26 AM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- It's been reported that Iran is set to receive $7b in funds that were previously frozen by US sanctions; the report from Bloomberg cites Iran's state-run news agency.
- Iran negotiations made quick progress following the war in Ukraine, as the US made special allowances for Iran to continue working with Russia on the country's nuclear program.
- However in recent weeks, updates have suggested that negotiations have stalled, leading some to believe that Iranian oil (USO) could be held off the market beyond this summer.
- Despite the news Thursday from Iran's state-run news, Secretary of State Blinken said Wednesday, "I'm not overly optimistic at the prospects of actually getting an agreement to conclusion."
- Most analysts continue to believe that Iranian production adds ~1mb/d to global supplies by mid 2022 (XLE), and today's report from Iran indicates sanctions relief is possible; however, the market is likely to look to Washington for official comments on progress, following apparent mixed messaging.