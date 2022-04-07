Leggett & Platt stock drops 5% as Piper Sandler slashes price target
Apr. 07, 2022 11:30 AM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares tumbled around 5% Thursday after Piper Sandler cut price target on the stock.
- The brokerage slashed the company's PT from $43.00 to $38.00, while keeping a Neutral rating.
- The engineered components maker has been trading short of its 52-week high of $59.16, closing at $35.67 Wednesday. Shares have dropped 26.53% over the past year and 17.17% YTD.
- Piper Sandler's Neutral rating on Leggett & Platt (LEG) compares with the SA Quant rating of Hold. Take a look at how Leggett & Platt's key stats compare with those of its peers here.