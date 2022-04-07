Leggett & Platt stock drops 5% as Piper Sandler slashes price target

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares tumbled around 5% Thursday after Piper Sandler cut price target on the stock.
  • The brokerage slashed the company's PT from $43.00 to $38.00, while keeping a Neutral rating.
  • The engineered components maker has been trading short of its 52-week high of $59.16, closing at $35.67 Wednesday. Shares have dropped 26.53% over the past year and 17.17% YTD.
  • Piper Sandler's Neutral rating on Leggett & Platt (LEG) compares with the SA Quant rating of Hold. Take a look at how Leggett & Platt's key stats compare with those of its peers here.
