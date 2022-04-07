Newmark buys Boston-based commercial real estate brokerage McCall & Almy
Apr. 07, 2022 11:33 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Newmark (NASDAQ:NMRK) on Thursday has acquired McCall & Almy, a commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm in Boston, for an undisclosed amount.
- The acquisition closed on April 1.
- The deal expands the firm's tenant representation and strategic real estate consulting in the Boston area, the company said.
- "The professionals at McCall & Almy" have "incredible stature and an impeccable corporate client-service reputation in the Boston commercial real estate market," said Newmark CEO Barry Gosin.
- On Monday, Newmark bought London-based real estate advisory firm BH2.