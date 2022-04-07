GoodRx initiated as a buy at Guggenheim as a 'disruptor' in the pharmacy space
Apr. 07, 2022 11:41 AM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)TXMDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Guggenheim has initiated prescription drugs savings platform GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a buy as it offers savings for consumers and higher prescription drug compliance for physicians.
- The firm has a $24 price target (~28% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Sandy Draper said that GoodRx (GDRX) "capitalizes on the ongoing trend toward digital behavior in healthcare by leveraging a large and engaged user base."
- He added that he sees sustainable 20%+ top-line growth.
- While shares are down ~60% from a 52-week high in October 2021, Draper wrote that the Street is underestimating the long-term growth and free cash flow of the company.
- In March, GoodRx (GDRX) acquired TherapeuticsMD's (TXMD) vitaCare Prescription Services business.