Apr. 07, 2022 11:41 AM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)TXMDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Making purchases, Paying with a credit card and using a terminal on many medicines shelf

RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

  • Guggenheim has initiated prescription drugs savings platform GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a buy as it offers savings for consumers and higher prescription drug compliance for physicians.
  • The firm has a $24 price target (~28% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Sandy Draper said that GoodRx (GDRX) "capitalizes on the ongoing trend toward digital behavior in healthcare by leveraging a large and engaged user base."
  • He added that he sees sustainable 20%+ top-line growth.
  • While shares are down ~60% from a 52-week high in October 2021, Draper wrote that the Street is underestimating the long-term growth and free cash flow of the company.
  • In March, GoodRx (GDRX) acquired TherapeuticsMD's (TXMD) vitaCare Prescription Services business.
