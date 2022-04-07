Universal Power Industry acquires The Import Export Group for $2.1M
Apr. 07, 2022 11:40 AM ETUniversal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Universal Power Industry (OTCPK:UPIN) has acquired the The Import Export Group, a global supply chain logistics company based in Los Angeles, CA.
- The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock for ~$2.1M.
- The Import Export Group will add ~$1.6M to 1.8M of revenue to the company at this time while reducing logistical costs currently being outsourced by the company.
- The company will operate as a stand-alone wholly owned subsidiary with an eye towards continued growth.
- "We are very excited about this acquisition and the opportunity it provides Universal to have control of our own logistics internally. We are continuously looking for opportunities to strategically increase our global assets while increasing revenues and margins. The more in house control of our operations we have, results in increased control and margins. Our aggressive but cautious strategy will complement other upcoming acquisitions and new contracts that are in the pipeline." stated Mr. Chiu President of UPIN.