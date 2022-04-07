Washington Trust downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
Apr. 07, 2022 11:43 AM ETWASHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon downgraded Washington Trust (WASH -4.2%) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $56, down from $62.
- The analyst thinks there could be a bit of earnings pressure in the near-term owing to the complexion of the company's fee-based business.
- About 47% of Washington Trust 's fee revenues in 2021 came from wealth management and 33% came from mortgage banking which, the analyst expects to be under pressure in Q1 and Q2.
- Since the start of 2022, Washington Trust shares fell around 14% and over a period of one year shares were down around 4.6%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Hold.