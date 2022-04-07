Constellation Brands gains after Q4 earnings beat and dividend hike
Apr. 07, 2022
- Constellation Brands (STZ +5.8%) gains after Q4 earnings tops expectations.
- Beer Business posted depletion growth of nearly 10% driven by the continued strength of Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Sales up 14% to $1.6B.
- Wine and Spirits sales down 7% Y/Y to $536.8M
- Operating margin rate increased 240bps to39.2%, as benefits from decreased marketing and SG&A spend, favorable pricing and foreign currency.
- The company has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Bank of America, N.A. to repurchase $500M of its Class A common stock.
- The company also announced dividend boost.
- FY2023 Outlook: Beer sales: +7% to +9%; Comparable EPS of $11.20 - $11.50 vs. consensus of $11.49; Operating cash flow of $2.6B - $2.8B; Free cash flow of $1.3B - $1.4B.
- The company plans to invest in the next increment of capacity in Mexico that will provide the long-term flexibility needed to support the expected future growth of its high-end Mexican beer portfolio.
- Total capital expenditures for the Beer Business are expected to be $5B to $5.5B over FY2023 to fiscal 2026. The investment will support an additional 25 million to 30 million hectoliters of total capacity.
- On April 4, the company has received a non-binding proposal from it's largest shareholder Sands Family to declassify the company's common stock and transition to a single class common stock structure. Each share of Class B common stock would be converted into 1.35 shares of Class A common stock.
- On YTD basis, shares dipped ~4%.