Some Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) employees have expressed concern over the company's future, including its ability to moderate content, as Elon Musk has joined its board of directors, Reuters reported.

On Monday, Musk disclosed he purchased a 9.2% stake in the Parag Agrawal-led company. One day later, the company announced that Musk, the world's richest man, would join its board of directors and his ownership stake would be capped at 14.9% as long as he is on its board.

Twitter (TWTR) shares fell nearly 6% to $47.73 amid broader market weakness on Thursday.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted that Twitter's next board meeting would be "lit," but did not expand on what that meant.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Twitter (TWTR) has previously said that its board of directors does not make policy decisions, but some have speculated that Musk, who has previously called himself a "free speech absolutist," could influence the company's policies.

Earlier this week, he polled his followers to see if they wanted an edit button to fix tweets. The company responded saying that it had been working on an edit feature since last year.

On Thursday, New York Times (NYT) Executive Editor Dean Baquet issued a memo to editorial staffers, saying that a presence on the social network is "now purely optional for Times journalists," citing several reasons, including harassment and attacks.