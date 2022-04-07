Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) took full control of an alumina refinery it owns with Russia's United Company Rusal (OTC:UNRIF) in Australia, Bloomberg reports, formally removing access to a key source of raw material for the Russian aluminum producer.

Rusal had been unable to access its share of production from Queensland Alumina, in which it owns 20% vs. Rio's 80%, since Australia announced a ban on the export of alumina to Russia last month.

Rio was asked by Queensland Alumina management to step in and take full control of the asset after it received legal advice suggesting the operating structure could not comply with Australia's sanctions, according to Bloomberg.

While Russian aluminum has not been specifically targeted by sanctions, the uncertainty from Russia's war on Ukraine and Rusal's growing supply chain problems helped drive prices to record highs last month.