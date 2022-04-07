Mission Produce trades higher after Citi points to attractive valuation

Mission Produce (AVO +2.4%) traded higher on Thursday after Citi upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Neutral. Citi pointed to attractive valuation on AVO following a 33% share price correction over six months amid concerns over higher interest rates and negative reactions to news headlines.

Looking ahead, the firm noted that the Peru farming segment should contribute for AVO with a strong harvest reflecting maturing orchards and elevated avocado spot prices.

Analyst Sergio Matsumoto: "AVO's long-term investment thesis is largely intact with robust demand for avocados that is increasingly a staple in US households and low price elasticity. This partly offsets the current market environment that pressures growth-oriented companies and emerging concerns on agriculture companies with weak harvests and higher transportation costs."

Citi assigned a price target of $18 to AVO, which reps a target EV/EBITDA multiple of 13X or 9% discount to its historical forward multiple.

