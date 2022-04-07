SoFi Technologies stock drops 12% after cutting guidance; analysts react
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is sliding 12% in midday trading on Thursday after the personal finance app company cut its 2022 revenue and EBITDA guidance when the U.S. government extended the pause on student loan payments.
- As a result, Wall Street analysts are trimming their price targets as well as revenue and EBITDA estimates. Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck trimmed her EBITDA estimate for SoFi (SOFI) by $42M to $100M.
- Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele reduced his price target to $13 from $18. "We don't think this moratorium will be extended indefinitely; this thesis could be largely played out," he wrote in a note to clients after Wednesday's close. Still, the company has executed its strategy well and accelerated other lines of businesses to help offset some of the drag from their student loan refinancing business, he added.
- Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini cut his target on SoFi (SOFI) to $15 from $20 and maintained an Outperform rating.
- Note that the Quant rating for SoFi (SOFI) is Sell, while the average SA Authors and Wall Street analysts ratings are Buy.
