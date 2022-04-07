Slovenia wants to impose flat-rate tax on cryptocurrency transactions
Apr. 07, 2022 12:06 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- As countries around the globe attempt to form a regulatory framework for digital assets, the Slovenian government has laid out a proposal that would impose a flat-rate tax on cryptocurrency transactions, according to a release Thursday.
- Specifically, the tax would come into effect when digital tokens like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) are sold or exchanged, the release read. The effective tax rate, which is part of the government's post-COVID recovery initiative, would be sub 5%.
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.1%) is slipping to $43.3K in midday trading and ethereum (ETH-USD -0.5%) is edging down to $3.2K.
- At the beginning of February, India wanted to tax cryptos and non-fungible tokens at a rate of 30%.