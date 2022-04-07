Slovenia wants to impose flat-rate tax on cryptocurrency transactions

Apr. 07, 2022 12:06 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments

Vineyards and houses on hills, Jeruzalem, Slovenske Gorice, Prlekija, Styria, Slovenia

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

  • As countries around the globe attempt to form a regulatory framework for digital assets, the Slovenian government has laid out a proposal that would impose a flat-rate tax on cryptocurrency transactions, according to a release Thursday.
  • Specifically, the tax would come into effect when digital tokens like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) are sold or exchanged, the release read. The effective tax rate, which is part of the government's post-COVID recovery initiative, would be sub 5%.
  • Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.1%) is slipping to $43.3K in midday trading and ethereum (ETH-USD -0.5%) is edging down to $3.2K.
  • At the beginning of February, India wanted to tax cryptos and non-fungible tokens at a rate of 30%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.